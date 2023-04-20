Shaka Hislop explains why Manchester City have the edge over Real Madrid in the Champions League. (1:33)

Real Madrid defender David Alaba is facing a race to recover from his injury in time for the Champions League semifinal against Manchester City and the Copa del Rey final, sources have told ESPN.

The centre-back picked up a calf injury during his team's 2-0 win over Chelsea in Tuesday's Champions League quarterfinal return leg and was replaced at half time.

According to sources, Alaba underwent tests which revealed a small muscle tear in his right calf and he will be sidelined for at least 10 days.

Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti is hoping Alaba will be fit in time for Madrid's Copa del Rey final against Osasuna on May 6 and the Champions League semifinal opener against City at the Bernabeu stadium three days later.

Alaba has made 34 appearances across all competitions for Los Blancos this season and has missed just one Champions League game so far.

Madrid are second in the LaLiga table, 11 points adrift of leaders Barcelona with nine games remaining. They host Celta Vigo on Saturday.