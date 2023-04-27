Alvaro Rodriguez is a key member of Real Madrid's Castilla team. Photo by Alvaro Medranda/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Real Madrid will not release striker Alvaro Rodriguez to play at the Under-20 World Cup with Uruguay.

Despite the player's wish to play in the tournament that will take place in Argentina from May 20 until June 11, Madrid are keen to hang on to the teenage sensation for the duration of the season.

"We received notification from Real Madrid that they will not be able to loan the player on the dates that were requested," Marcelo Garcia, head of the Uruguay's national team youth programme, said. "There is not much that we can do and now we have to focus and look forward."

Rodriguez scored five goals to help Uruguay finish runners-up behind Brazil at the U20 South American championship held in Colombia earlier this year.

"We understand Alvaro is also important for Real Madrid," Garcia said. "For us he is a fundamental player considering what he showed at the South American tournament.

"Unfortunately, Uruguay coach Marcelo Broli will not be able to count on Alvaro ... There was even the will of the footballer."

Rodriguez, 18, has made six appearances for Madrid's first team this season, his last on March 11 when he came on as a late substitute in a 3-1 win against Espanyol.

Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti already confirmed that Rodriguez will be promoted to the first team next season.

In the meantime, Rodriguez is looking to help the club's reserve team Castilla gain promotion to the second tier of Spanish football.

Madrid also have a busy month ahead. They are second in LaLiga with seven games remaining and take on Osasuna in the Copa del Rey final on May 6.

Ancelotti's side face Manchester City next month in their Champions League semifinal tie.