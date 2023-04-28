Shaka Hislop explains why Manchester City have the edge over Real Madrid in the Champions League. (1:33)

Luka Modric will miss Real Madrid's Copa del Rey final against Osasuna with a thigh injury and is a doubt for their Champions League semifinal first leg with Manchester City, sources have told ESPN.

Modric, who played 63 minutes of Madrid's surprise 4-2 LaLiga defeat to Girona on Tuesday, did not train with his teammates at the club's Valdebebas training ground on Friday.

"Following tests carried out on Luka Modric by the Real Madrid Medical Services, an injury to the back of his left thigh has been diagnosed," the club said in a statement.

Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and forward Karim Benzema -- who were both absent for Tuesday's defeat -- are now back in training, but Madrid are still waiting on injured defenders David Alaba and Ferland Mendy.

"[Modric] has a slight injury. We're monitoring it," coach Carlo Ancelotti said in a news conference on Friday. "I don't know if he'll be back for the cup final. We have to assess it. It hurts, but it can happen. Let's hope he recovers."

Ancelotti added: "We'll probably have to replace both [the suspended Eder Militao and Modric] in the Champions League first leg. Militao, for sure. Let's hope not Modric."

Luka Modric has yet to agree a contract extension with Real Madrid beyond this summer. Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images

Ancelotti said midfielder Dani Ceballos was most likely to replace Modric if the Croatia international was unavailable for the Copa del Rey final.

"With his characteristics, [it could be] Ceballos," he said. "But we have a lot of resources: [Eduardo] Camavinga, [Aurelien] Tchouameni ... We have a lot of options, although [Modric] is irreplaceable in terms of his experience in these games."

Madrid host Almeria in LaLiga on Saturday and then travel to Real Sociedad on Tuesday before the Copa del Rey final in Seville on May 6, with the Champions League semifinal first leg against City coming just three days later.

Modric, 37, is yet to agree a contract extension at the Bernabeu beyond this summer but remains a key member of Ancelotti's midfield.

He has made 28 appearances in LaLiga this season -- 17 of them as a starter -- and started all four of Madrid's crucial Champions League knockout games with Liverpool and Chelsea.

Courtois missed the Girona game with gastroenteritis, while Benzema -- who has struggled with frequent injuries this season -- has recovered from a knock.

Madrid's focus is now on winning the Copa and the Champions League as they trail league leaders Barcelona by 11 points with seven games remaining.

"I'm optimistic," Ancelotti said. "There's a good atmosphere, the players are motivated. Sometimes things happen that I don't understand, like against Girona, but we must remain confident. What happened last year [in the Champions League] was unforgettable and we want to do it again."