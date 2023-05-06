Carlo Ancelotti praised Vinicius Junior as "unstoppable" and Rodrygo Goes as "spectacular" after the two Brazilian forwards combined to give Real Madrid a 2-1 Copa del Rey final win over Osasuna on Saturday.

Rodrygo scored after just two minutes at the La Cartuja stadium in Seville -- Vinicius providing the assist -- and again in the second half following another Vinicius run, after Lucas Torro had levelled for Osasuna with an hour played.

- Kirkland: Vinicius earns spotlight with brilliance, controversy

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

The Copa del Rey was the only trophy that Ancelotti had failed to win in his two years back in charge of Madrid after winning LaLiga, the Spanish Supercopa and the Champions League in 2021-22, and the UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup earlier this season.

"We played well for 30 minutes, Vinicius was unstoppable," Ancelotti said in his post-match news conference. "After that we lost our nerve a bit. The team wasn't calm. I calmed them down a bit [at half-time]."

Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo pose with the Copa del Rey trophy. Fran Santiago/Getty Images

Vinicius was shown a yellow card before the interval after clashing with Osasuna's players and the referee, while TV cameras also showed him squaring up to Osasuna forward Chimy Avila in the tunnel.

"This team has to do one thing, which is to play football, which we do well," Ancelotti said. "Anything else means losing control, and concentration. We have to play football. The second half didn't start well, they equalised, and fortunately Rodrygo changed the dynamic."

"We don't know [Rodrygo's] ceiling," Ancelotti added. "It's hard to say. He's a very elegant player, he can score goals, and he's progressing in a spectacular way."

Madrid president Florentino Perez described Vinicius as "the best in the world in his position."

"It's hard to stop him," Perez said. "Those who mark him have to commit a lot of fouls. He complains and he gets a card but I don't understand that, we have to protect players who put on a show."

Rodrygo denied that his two-goal MVP showing was the highlight of his career to date.

"The [Champions League] semifinal against Manchester City [last season] was the most special. This one could be in the top three, but nothing compares to that City game," Rodrygo said. "I don't know what happens with me in these competitions, in the Copa del Rey and the Champions League.

"I have to follow the example of those who are here, Luka Modric and Toni Kroos, they always want to win more. On Tuesday [in this year's Champions League semifinal first leg] we have the most important game of the season."