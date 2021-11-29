Ashley Hatch, Rose Lavelle and Lindsey Horan find the back of the net in the USWNT's 3-0 win over the Matildas. (1:31)

Real Madrid announced on Monday they have dismissed women's first team coach David Aznar and appointed Alberto Toril as his replacement.

Aznar had been at helm of the team for two-and-a-half seasons when it was known as CD Tacon and he remained in charge after Real Madrid took over the club in July 2020.

Madrid have fallen short of expectations after collecting just 14 of a possible 33 points in the Spanish league.

They are 10th in the standings, 19 points adrift of league leaders Barcelona.

"Real Madrid would like to thank Aznar for the work he has done, his commitment and the professionalism he has demonstrated at all times," a statement said.

"Real Madrid C.F. would also like to confirm the appointment of Alberto Toril as the new coach of the women's first team for the remainder of this season and the following one, until June 30, 2023."

Alberto Toril previously played for Real Madrid's men's team. Elche C.F.

A former Real Madrid player, Toril coached Real Madrid Castilla and guided the team to win promotion to the second division in the 2011-12 campaign.

He has also managed other Madrid youth teams.

Madrid are competing for the first time in the Women's Champions League and are second in their pool, with two wins and two loses from their opening four games.

They are six points adrift of Paris Saint-Germain and two points clear of Ukrainian side WFC Zhytlobud-1 Kharkiv, who are third, with two games remaining.

Toril's first game in charge will be at Villarreal on Saturday.