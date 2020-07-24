Julien Laurens and Gab Marcotti discuss Karim Benzema's backheel assist and compare him with Robert Lewandowski. (2:23)

Karim Benzema says "he prefers to laugh" in response to the praise he has received from the French Football Federation (FFF) president Noel Le Graet following the best season of his career.

The French striker has scored 26 times and set up 11 more in 47 games for Real Madrid this season, including 21 goals to help his team win La Liga.

Benzema has not featured for France since scoring twice and setting up one more goal in a 4-0 win over Armenia in October 2015.

Earlier this season, Le Graet said Benzema's international career was over.

However, in a recent interview with RMC Sport, Le Graet nevertheless hailed Benzema for his terrific campaign.

"Benzema has completed the best season of his career," he said. "He's been exceptional for Real Madrid. He is right now one of the best."

Benzema responded to the compliment by tweeting: "I prefer to laugh."

The former Lyon star was indefinitely suspended from the French national team in December 2015 when he was placed under investigation over an attempt to blackmail France teammate Mathieu Valbuena.

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane has made a case this season for Benzema to return to the France national team based on his form.

France coach Didier Deschamps has maintained Benzema's omission is in the best interests of the French squad, which won the 2018 World Cup without him.

Benzema, who has scored 27 goals in 81 appearances for Les Bleus, told Le Graet that he alone would decide when the time is right to end his international career.