Vinicius Jr. and Benzema 8/10s lead Real Madrid win over Levante

Real Madrid did well to win a tricky away game. Getty

Vinicius Jr. scored his second goal in four days and Karim Benzema grabbed his first of the season as Real Madrid beat Levante 2-0 in La Liga on Sunday.

The Brazilian opened the scoring with 15 minutes played, curling a right-footed shot inside the far post after Luka Modric's corner fell to him. Levante's best first-half chance saw Nikola Vukcevic hit the crossbar with a close-range header.

After the break, Benzema hit the post with a low shot and Vinicius missed two chances to double Madrid's lead. Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois made three good saves and a Sergio Ramos header was ruled out for a marginal offside before Benzema secured the three points on the break in added time.

Positives

There are two ingredients Vinicius Jr. -- who has excited and frustrated in equal measure since arriving at the Bernabeu -- has most needed to add to his game: decision-making in the final third, and the ability to finish consistently.

The composure and confidence he displayed to score, bringing the ball under control before curling it past keeper Aitor Fernandez, suggested that might be changing, although the second half brought more evidence that there is still work to do. This was far from a straightforward fixture -- Madrid lost it 1-0 back in February -- and Levante are a deceptively talented team. It's the kind of tricky away game Zinedine Zidane's side will have to win if they are to successfully defend their La Liga title.

Negatives

There was a spell midway through the second half when Madrid came under sustained pressure, and only Courtois' saves prevented Levante from equalising. A team with this much quality in midfield -- despite the absence of the injured Toni Kroos -- should be able to control a game like this better, even against an opponent with so many technically-gifted players.

Another 1-0 Real Madrid win would have done nothing to silence those who argue that this squad lacks firepower and relies too much on Karim Benzema to deliver in front of goal. The French striker's late finish avoided that, but nonetheless Madrid will need the likes of Marco Asensio, Rodrygo and -- when fit -- Eden Hazard to join Vinicius Jr. in contributing as the season goes on.

Manager Rating

7 -- Zinedine Zidane made four changes to the team that beat Valladolid 1-0 on Wednesday. His biggest decision was at right-back, with Dani Carvajal and Alvaro Odriozola both injured. Nacho came in and did well. In attack, Zidane opted for pace and width this time, with Marco Asensio and Vinicius Jr. replacing Isco and Luka Jovic, and that decision paid off too.

Player ratings (1-10; 10 = best. Players introduced after 70 minutes get no rating)

GK Thibaut Courtois, 8 -- A first-half let-off when Levante hit the bar. Has been making at least one top save per game lately and he made three in the second half to maintain Madrid's lead.

DF Nacho, 7 -- The first minutes of the season, and a first start since January, for Madrid's third-choice right-back. Nacho was solid -- an adjective often associated with him, perhaps unfairly -- and this suggested that he can do a job in the short-to-medium term.

DF Raphael Varane, 6 -- Well-positioned to make one important near-post clearance as Levante pushed for a late equaliser. Otherwise did fairly well against Levante's awkward forward line.

DF Sergio Ramos, 7 -- Was judged to have been narrowly offside before scoring with a second-half header, although the goal could equally have been ruled out for a push.

DF Ferland Mendy, 7 -- Consistently impressive now, making it more difficult for Marcelo to regain his place as first-choice left-back. Contributes in attack and defence.

MF Casemiro, 8 -- Wasn't too inhibited by a very early yellow card and is always important away from home. Got forward to cross for Benzema, who should have done better, in the first half.

MF Fede Valverde, 7 - Quieter than he had been in two impressive performances earlier this week, but did well nonetheless, and will continue to start as long as Kroos is missing.

MF Luka Modric, 8 -- Has begun the season brilliantly. Burst into the box inside the first two minutes, getting to the byline to cross, and followed that with a disguised through ball for Asensio. His corner led to the opening goal and he remained influential throughout.

FW Marco Asensio, 6 -- His first start of the season. Asensio is still finding his way back to being the player he was before his year-long absence through injury. At 24, he's no longer a youngster, and this really needs to be a season of consistent, decisive performances.

FW Karim Benzema, 8 -- His best first-half chance saw a header fly over the bar from a good position inside the six-yard box. Got much better in the second half, beginning it as the fulcrum of a lovely passing exchange with Modric that led to a penalty appeal, and going on to hit the post before scoring on the break right at the end.

FW Vinicius Junior, 8 -- Rewarded for his midweek strike off the bench with a start, and took his goal really well, scoring in consecutive matches for Real Madrid for the first time. Could have added two more in the second half from good scoring positions.

Substitutes

FW Rodrygo Goes, 7 -- Replaced Marco Asensio and created the second goal for Benzema.

FW Lucas Vazquez, 6 -- Came on for Vinicius and was quiet.

MF Martin Odegaard, NR -- Played the last few minutes.

MF Isco, NR -- Joined Odegaard at the end.