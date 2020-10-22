Zinedine Zidane urged his Real Madrid team to think positive and said critics are normal as pressure mounts about his future at the Bernabeu following back-to-back defeats ahead of El Clasico.

Madrid lost 1-0 to newly promoted Cadiz in La Liga at the weekend before a surprise 3-2 Champions League defeat to Shakhtar Donetsk on Wednesday, a game in which they trailed 3-0 at half-time.

Reports in Spain have criticised Zidane and suggested the three-time winning Champions League coach is under pressure to improve results.

"It certainly does not help but in the end no one will change that," he said when asked about the strain he is under. "It is the situation of football, it is like that.

"I'm the manager and when things don't work out, it's normal that there are critics. Now what I have to do is find the solution to be able to change this quickly."

Asked how he could turn Madrid's fortunes around ahead of a showdown with Barcelona on Saturday, Zidane said: "Now I have to think about the next match and prepare with the players because they are the ones who are going to be out on the pitch and are going to have to fight. How are they going to do that?

"My first thoughts are going to be positive ones. [El Clasico] is a good match, it's an opportunity to turn things around and that's what we're going to try to do."

Luka Modric added that Madrid's players are happy for the chance to play again so soon and the opportunity to turn things around.

"My feelings are not good because we have just lost an important Champions League match," he said. "We wanted to get off to a good start here, but that has not been the case. We are disappointed about losing, but we have to pick ourselves up and prepare for the next match which is coming up quickly and that is a good thing because it will give us a chance to improve and I am sure we are going to do that.

"I think it was just due to lack of confidence... Now we cannot complain, lament or put our heads down because the next matches are comping up fast and there is still a lot of football to play."