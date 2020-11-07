Ale Moreno says both Real Madrid and Inter Milan managed to overcomplicate their Champions League match. (1:33)

Eden Hazard and Casemiro have both tested positive for the coronavirus, Real Madrid have announced.

The pair will miss Madrid's La Liga match away at Valencia on Sunday night, and next week's international fixtures for their respective countries, Belgium and Brazil.

"Our players Casemiro and Hazard tested positive in the COVID-19 tests carried out yesterday on Friday morning," the club said in a statement. "The rest of the players and first team coaching staff, as well as club employees who work directly with them, tested negative in the same tests carried out yesterday.

"Additionally, we confirm that all of them, except Casemiro and Hazard, have tested negative again in the tests carried out this morning."

Hazard had made his comeback from injury in recent weeks, making his first appearance of the season as a substitute away at Borussia Monchengladbach in the Champions League on Oct. 27 before scoring his first goal in over a year against Huesca in La Liga last weekend.

The forward endured a stop-start, injury-hit debut season at Real Madrid, missing much of the campaign after suffering an ankle fracture in November and again in February.

After a successful return with this club, he had been called up by Belgium coach Roberto Martinez for their upcoming matches against Switzerland, England and Denmark.

Casemiro was due to feature for Brazil in their World Cup qualifiers against Venezuela and Uruguay.

Hazard and Casemiro are Real Madrid's most high-profile players to date to test positive for COVID-19.

Both started in Madrid's 3-2 Champions League win over Inter Milan on Tuesday.

Defender Eder Militao missed that match after testing positive last Sunday.

The club's B-team, Real Madrid Castilla, had a game postponed last weekend after three players tested positive and another returned an inconclusive result.

B-team players are sometimes called upon to train with the first team, as well as joining matchday squads when required.