How likely is it that Real Madrid crash out of UCL? (1:32)

Zinedine Zidane has said it wouldn't surprise him if he was sacked should Real Madrid crash out of the Champions League.

Madrid need to beat Group B leaders Borussia Monchengladbach at the Alfredo di Stefano stadium on Wednesday to guarantee qualifying for the round of 16, although a draw would be enough if Inter Milan beat Shakhtar Donetsk.

- Stream FC Daily on ESPN+

- Champions League: Man Utd, Real Madrid playing jeopardy

The Spanish giants have never failed to get out of the Champions League group stage in the competition's history.

"No. The club will do what it has to do, as always," Zidane said in his prematch news conference, when asked if he'd be shocked to lose his job if that record is broken.

"I am not thinking about that, I'm thinking about tomorrow's game. The club will do things as it always has. I don't think about that, honestly."

Zidane's Champions League record is unmatched, winning the competition an unprecedented three consecutive times in 2016, 2017 and 2018.

Last year's European campaign ended with a disappointing defeat to Manchester City in August, while this season has seen two group stage losses to Shakhtar.

Domestically, Madrid won La Liga last season, but they have already been beaten by Cadiz, Valencia and Alaves this term.

"No. The past happened," Zidane said, when asked if the first sacking of his career would hurt, given his past achievements. "The important thing is the present and the future. What happens, happens."

Madrid's players -- especially the team's experienced core -- have been vocal in their backing for the French coach.

"What can you say about Zidane and the history he has made at this club," midfielder Casemiro said on Tuesday. "You don't realise what he's done and what he's doing. This year is a strange year, not just for Real Madrid, a lot of teams are having ups and downs... All of the squad are 100% with the boss."