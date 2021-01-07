Ale Moreno weighs up whether Real Madrid should give Sergio Ramos a new contract or pick up Bayern Munich's David Alaba. (1:43)

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane is isolating and awaiting a PCR test result after a member of his entourage tested positive for COVID-19, the La Liga club confirmed to ESPN FC.

Zidane underwent an antigen test on Thursday morning which came out negative.

The Frenchman missed Thursday's training session as he awaits his PCR test result.

Even if Zidane's latest test is negative, La Liga will have the final say on whether the coach can travel to Pamplona for Saturday's league game at Osasuna.

As per La Liga protocol, Zidane must have an additional negative test before he can join the team.