Julien Laurens reads between the lines on Zinedine Zidane's answer regarding Cristiano Ronaldo's future. (1:40)

Real Madrid are investigating a possible hacking after an erroneous medical report, which claimed forward Rodrygo Goes had suffered a hamstring injury, was published on their website and social media accounts.

"After tests carried out on our player Rodrygo by Real Madrid's medical services, he has been diagnosed with a muscular injury affecting the tendon in his right hamstring muscle," the statement read on Tuesday.

The news sparked fears among fans of another growing Real Madrid injury crisis following Eden Hazard being ruled out with a psoas muscle injury on Monday, before the club removed the story from its website, and deleted an accompanying tweet.

- Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

The medical report raised suspicions after displaying a number of key differences from those regularly published by the club.

It featured the name of a supposed author, despite the club's official news releases not usually being attributed, and featured a photo credit from a non-existent photographer.

Club sources told ESPN that Rodrygo was fit and available ahead of Real Madrid's Champions League round-of-16 second leg game with Atalanta on Tuesday.

An investigation was underway, sources said, and Real Madrid's social media accounts had not been directly compromised, pointing to an issue with the club's website.