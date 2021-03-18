Real Madrid have convinced Eden Hazard to avoid undergoing surgery and to instead seek a conservative treatment for his ankle injury, several sources have confirmed to ESPN FC.

The Belgium international, advised by the medical staff of his national team, was in favour of undergoing surgery on the same ankle that he had operated on a year ago.

Hazard believes that the high number of muscular injuries he has sustained are directly related to his ankle problem. The former Chelsea star thinks that the metal plate inserted in his right ankle in the operation he had in March 2020, in Dallas, Texas, has not adapted well with his bone or his muscle.

The sources say that Hazard believes that his latest injury setback, a right muscular problem, is due to his effort to avoid putting too much pressure on his right ankle.

After consulting with several specialists, though, Real Madrid have ruled out Hazard undergoing surgery. Hazard will continue a conservative treatment and there is no prediction as to how long the player will be sidelined.

Despite Madrid being alive in the Champions League and La Liga, the aim of the club and the player is not to rush a return to avoid a recurring problem.

Real Madrid, six points adrift of Atletico Madrid in La Liga, qualified for the Champions League quarterfinals after eliminating Atalanta from the competition this week.

Hazard is also eager to captain his national team in this summer's European Championship.

Since joining Real Madrid from Chelsea in June 2019, Hazard has had 11 injuries. He has missed 50 games, while he has made 36 appearances for Los Blancos.

Hazard, 30, has not shown his best form as many of the games he did play in were between injuries. Sources have told ESPN that Hazard is "sad" and one of the biggest challenges that the club faces is to mentally recover the player.

Hazard feels frustrated and is in shock over still not having found the cause of the problem that prevents him from playing regularly, adds the sources.

Another source has told ESPN that one of the regrets Hazard has is that he hasn't repaid the confidence Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane has shown in him since arriving at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium.