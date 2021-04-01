Shaka Hislop ponders whether Sergio Ramos would be a good fit at Manchester City if he leaves Real Madrid. (0:59)

Sergio Ramos will miss Real Madrid's El Clasico clash with Barcelona and both legs of their Champions League quarterfinal with Liverpool, sources have told ESPN, after suffering a calf muscle injury on international duty with Spain.

Ramos became aware of the issue on Wednesday after coming on as an 86th minute substitute in Spain's 3-1 World Cup qualifying win over Kosovo in Seville.

"After tests carried out on our captain Sergio Ramos by Real Madrid's medical services, he has been diagnosed with an injury in the calf muscle of his left leg," Real Madrid said in a statement on Thursday.

Madrid host Liverpool in the first leg of their quarterfinal tie on April 6, before playing Barca on April 10, and then travelling for the return leg with Liverpool on April 14.

Sources have told ESPN that there was a feeling of anger and resignation at the club after losing Ramos, 35, at such a crucial stage of the season, while the player himself is "very upset" at the news.

"The truth is that I've had a tough few weeks," Ramos said in a message published on Instagram. "Surgery is always a sporting and emotional break. Luckily, for a few days now I've been feeling better, but in football as in life, bad luck has a part to play too.

Sergio Ramos had just returned from an injury after undergoing surgery in February. Photo by Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images

"Yesterday, after the match, I stayed on to train on the pitch and I felt a shooting pain in my left calf. I've undergone tests today, and it's been confirmed that I have a muscular injury.

"If there's anything that hurts me, it's not being able to help the team in these demanding games in which the season is at stake... All I can do is speak frankly, work hard and support the team."

Ramos had only just returned from injury, undergoing surgery on the meniscus of his right knee on Feb. 6 and recovering in time to take part in the second leg of Real Madrid's round-of-16 Champions League elimination of Atalanta.

His contract at the Bernabeu expires in June, and an agreement is yet to be reached on an extension.