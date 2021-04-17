Alejandro Moreno praises Real Madrid for being up to the Liverpool task after a stressful week. (1:32)

Zinedine Zidane has again refused to commit his future to Real Madrid despite winning the Clasico against Barcelona and knocking Liverpool out of the Champions League in a week.

Zidane, who has a contract at the Bernabeu until 2022, has faced repeated questioning about his future plans after an up-and-down season which has seen Madrid recover from multiple setbacks to find themselves second in La Liga, a point off leaders Atletico Madrid, and in the Champions League semifinals.

- Stream LIVE games and replays on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

- Ogden: A 4th UCL trophy would be Zidane's finest achievement

- Connelly: Will Route One football lead Real Madrid to glory?

"I don't know what will happen," Zidane said in a news conference on Saturday when asked if newly re-elected president Florentino Perez would like to renew his deal.

"You can have a four or five-year contract and leave tomorrow. Or the opposite, your contract finishes but you end up staying. It doesn't mean anything. I'm happy."

The 48-year-old previously walked away from the Madrid job in 2018, after winning three consecutive Champions Leagues, only to return nine months later.

Zinedine Zidane has turned around Real Madrid's fortunes after a poor start to the season. Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

The team won the league last year and now stand a chance of going one better and winning a double, if they can overhaul Atletico and defeat Chelsea and then either Paris Saint-Germain or Manchester City in Europe.

It is a contrast to their early season form when Zidane's position came under threat after Madrid were knocked out of both the Spanish Supercopa and Copa del Rey in the same week in January.

"I don't look at the future, ever," Zidane said. "I didn't when you talked about getting rid of Zidane, either. It's the day-to-day here, I don't know what will happen in three months or a year."

He added: "We've never doubted the work we've done. Difficulties make us stronger. It's true I'm lucky to be here coaching this great club.

"I don't think I'm a disaster of a coach. I'm not the best either, that's for sure, but I like what I'm doing. I'd like to talk more about football, but it seems there's more interest in other things."

Madrid travel to Getafe in La Liga on Sunday night with Zidane facing a selection headache in defence.

Captain Sergio Ramos is sidelined with a calf injury as well as a positive coronavirus diagnosis, while Raphael Varane has also tested positive. Nacho is suspended which leaves Eder Militao as the only available senior centre-back.