Eden Hazard has friends at Chelsea, the monster. By the end of Wednesday night, it was hard to avoid the conclusion that what most hurt wasn't that Real Madrid had been knocked out of the Champions League, or even that they had been defeated so completely, the fact that they had still been in it with five minutes to go something of a miracle and the 3-1 scoreline a small mercy, but the suspicion that it didn't hurt their No. 7 at all. That -- and forget what he did during the game, which was not much -- soon after it he smiled. Laughed, in fact.

How dare he!

You will have seen the video by now. Hazard talking to Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma and goalkeeper Edouard Mendy on the Stamford Bridge pitch, cracking up in conversation with them not long after Real lost. You may well have seen the video from Spanish TV show "El Chiringuito" too, the editorial that eviscerated him. In it, with dark brooding music, a shadow cast heavy across the set and melodramatic delivery with...

long... pauses... between... each...

... line, each more furious and affected than the last, the show's director and presenter -- judge, jury and executioner -- tears into Hazard almost as much as Chelsea had torn into Madrid.

The whole of Madrid, that is: not just Hazard. Wednesday night's semifinal second leg, just in case you didn't see it, wasn't the story of one man's giggling, can't-be-bothered, wilful failure against his former team; it was that all of them fell a long way short, every Madrid player except Thibaut Courtois. But here, it is Hazard. Here, there and everywhere, the video going viral, which is of course what they wanted.

It's hard not to think of the final scene of "Homer Badman," when the Simpson family are watching trashy TV show "Rock Bottom." The show has admitted that Homer is innocent of the accusations made against him after hours of hounding him, so it turns its attention to Groundskeeper Willie instead, trumping up the charged against him, building towards another flimsy moral panic.

"That man is sick!" Homer says, when he sees Willy dramatized on screen. When Marge insists that hang on, he's the one that saved you, Homer replies "but listen to the music! He's evil!"

In the editorial (or is it a sermon?), Hazard is accused of laughing. Not with his friends, but at Madrid. In a monologue punctuated with heavy sighs, he is accused of spending "two years taking the piss out of Madridisimo." Of costing €100 million and being overweight, of getting a chance he didn't deserve. Of being, God dammit, "another Bale". There's a touch of the Danny De Vito: "Is something funny?" There was a touch of the TV evangelist too, building to a shouting crescendo.

"Hazard," Josep Pedrerol says, gavel coming down, guillotine falling, "cannot continue a minute longer at Real Madrid."

Hazard, left, was peripheral against Chelsea, as he's arguably been for much of his time at Real Madrid. Steve Bardens - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

Now, briefly, before going on: €100m? It was actually more like €160m, per more credible reports in Belgium than the figures offered by Madrid. Another Bale? Over 100 goals, two league titles and four Champions Leagues, you mean? Nah, probably not. Half a Bale would be quite something. Hazard has scored four goals for Real Madrid. If we count his penalty in the shoot-out in Milan, Bale has scored that many goals just in European Cup finals. But anyway, that's not really the point. Except that it sort of is, because it says something about how narratives and bad guys are made.

So, is there something funny to it all? Well, yes... and no. On one level, this was just "El Chiringuito" doing what "El Chiringuito" does: a shouty, silly show, a mass debate where it's all over-the-top faux anger, confrontation and posturing, like a footballing Wrestlemania. It's a successful model imported from Spain's salsa rosa gossip shows, where the lives of assorted "celebrities" of varying degrees of fame and talent are endlessly argued over, tiny morsels turned into huge scavenging feasts. It would be easy to dismiss "El Chiringuito." It's tempting, too; it might be sensible to ignore it, or just laugh at it. To insist that it, like what Hazard did on Wednesday night, doesn't really matter.

But it kind of does. All of it. And there is more to it. This doesn't happen in a vacuum, and it doesn't happen for no reason at all even though it can feel like it. The show often does reflect the attitude and voice of many Madrid fans, the polarisation of football fans and the willingness to see heroes and villains; and it often does reflect the voice and attitude of the Madrid president, with whom the director and presenter is close.

- Lowe: How Spain reacted to the Super League

There is a reason that this is where Florentino Perez appeared a couple of weeks ago, and it's not because it was the perfect place to launch the super league project, as was soon made embarrassingly clear. And it is no coincidence, either, that today reports from sources close to Perez say Madrid will now listen to offers for Hazard, if there are any. They are keen to see him go, and when that happens, things like this tend to happen too: machinery moves into gear, the proverbial hounds are released.

play 2:04 Steve Nicol defends Eden Hazard over Chelsea photo ESPN FC's Steve Nicol says the reaction to Eden Hazard's actions after the Chelsea match are over the top.

That is something Hazard might be aware of. If not, it is something his Madrid teammates -- many of them conscious of what lies beneath, suspicious minds seeing hidden interests, sometimes even when there are none -- will probably tell him.

It probably will not, and should not, be the only thing they tell him, because here's the thing: context matters. Attitude does too, and performance definitely does. And while it might be superficial, something cynically sought by some and innocently overlooked by others, player behaviour matters. Their gestures really are important. Appearances matter.

Put simply: it's a good idea to be polite and play to the gallery sometimes. Public perception plays a big part, conditioning much of what comes with it. Caesar's wife must not just be honourable but appear so, as the phrase goes. Players have to care and look like they care, try and be seen to be trying.

Strip it down and the accusation being levelled at Hazard is that he has friends and dares to like being with them, the criminal. That he is shameless enough to smile and laugh when he is reunited with mates he hadn't seen for a while and whom he misses. It's absurd, and yet what he did was unwise. Not evil nor a heinous crime, but not a great idea. Naive, maybe. Perhaps a little insensitive too, however overly sensitive some Madrid fans were. Full-time was a time to be studiously solemn, those conversations better off happening out of sight. That is a sorry state of affairs, but it is one worth keeping in mind.