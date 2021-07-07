Luis Garcia discusses Raphael Varane's future at Real Madrid after the defender was linked to Man United. (0:52)

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti is keen on a reunion with Everton forward Richarlison at the Bernabeu, sources have told ESPN Brasil.

The pair spent 18 months together at Goodison Park in which the 24-year-old scored 20 goals across all competitions as Everton finished 12th and 10th respectively.

Sources have told ESPN Brasil that Ancelotti has told the Madrid hierarchy he would like to bring Richarlison to the club and Los Blancos will look if a deal with Everton will be possible.

Richarlison, who is competing in the Copa America with Brazil, joined Everton from Watford for £50 million in 2018.

Should a deal happen, it would be the second successive season the two clubs have done business with James Rodriguez having swapped Madrid for Everton last summer on a free transfer.

Madrid are unlikely to splash out on big signings this summer as they count the cost of renovating the Bernabeu, while they have also been hit financially by the coronavirus pandemic.

Though, they would be keen on a making a major signing this, but are waiting to see how much they can recoup with player sales, sources have told ESPN.

This summer has already seen two Madrid legends leave the club with Zinedine Zidane having stepped down as manager and former captain Sergio Ramos ending his 16-year spell with the club.

Central defender Raphael Varane could also leave with Manchester United close to finalising a deal for the France international.