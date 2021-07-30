Raphael Varane posted a message on Instagram where he said will always carry Real Madrid in his heart ahead of his move to Manchester United.

Varane, who has spent 10 years with the Spanish capital side, is set to join United after the Old Trafford club announced on Tuesday they had agreed a deal with Madrid for the France international.

- Don't have ESPN? Get instant access

"These last few days have been full of many emotions and feelings which I would now like to share with you," Varane wrote on Instagram. "In 10 incredible and wonderful years with Real Madrid, a club I will always carry in my heart, the day has arrived for me to leave.

"Ever since I arrived in 2011, together we have gone beyond all our expectations and achieved things I never would have dreamed. I wanted to thank all the coaches and everyone who works and has worked at the club for everything they have done for me.

"Thank so much to all the Madridistas as well who always been so great with me and their great demands pushed me to give my maximum and to fight for every success.

"I had the honour of sharing a dressing room with the best players in the world. [There are] many victories I will never forget, especially 'La Decima.' I am aware of what a privilege it is to have been able to live this special moments.

"Lastly, I want to thank the Spanish people and above all the city of Madrid, where my children have been born. This country will always be special to me.

"It has been an incredible journey in sense. I leave with a feeling of having given it all and I wouldn't change a single thing in our story. A new chapter starts..."

Varane won the Champions League four times, LaLiga three times, the Supercopa Espana and UEFA Super Cup three times apiece, the FIFA Club World Cup four times and a Copa del Rey -- and he accompanied his messages with images of himself holding various trophies while at the club.

The 28-year-old also shared messages of good luck from former Madrid captain and centre-back partner Sergio Ramos as well as well as various other Los Blancos players.

Ramos also left Madrid after 16 years at the club when he joined Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer this summer.