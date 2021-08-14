Real Madrid have denied reports that the club are considering leaving LaLiga to join the Premier League, calling the claims "absurd and impossible."

Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo had reported that Madrid had analysed their options for abandoning LaLiga after becoming "sick of what they consider to be constant attacks from [league president Javier] Tebas."

- ESPN+ viewers' guide: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS and more

- Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

- Don't have ESPN? Get instant access

However, the club firmly denied the report in a statement on Saturday.

"Regarding the information published today by Mundo Deportivo, in which it says that our club has studied leaving LaLiga for the Premier League, Real Madrid wants to make clear that it is absolutely false," it said.

"What's more, it is absurd and impossible, and is only meant to once again disrupt the day-to-day of our club."

The Barcelona-based Mundo Deportivo had claimed that the move was being "thought about very seriously" at Madrid.

"The intention of Real Madrid has been to learn if it would be possible to abandon the Spanish league and go to another powerful league," the newspaper claimed.

Mundo Deportivo alleged that the preferred destination for Madrid president Florentino Perez and his advisors would be the Premier League, while Serie A and the Bundesliga had also been looked at.

Madrid, LaLiga and their respective presidents Perez and Tebas have been involved in an increasingly high-profile series of rows in recent months.

The most notable spat involved the club and Perez's involvement in the attempted breakaway European Super League, which Tebas vocally opposed, describing Perez as a "disastrous president."

The latest clash involved LaLiga's plans -- approved this week in a vote by clubs at the league's general assembly -- to sell 10% of its business, and revenue from future broadcasting rights, to the investment fund CVC Capital Partners in return for a cash injection of up to €2.7 billion.

On Tuesday, Real Madrid announced that it intended to "take civil and criminal action" against LaLiga, Tebas and CVC over the proposals, arguing that they damaged the club's interests.

The club voted against the deal on Thursday, along with Barca, Athletic Bilbao and Real Oviedo.

A last-minute change saw the four clubs excluded from the agreement, meaning they would neither receive any of the CVC money, nor give up a percentage of their future revenue.

Tebas blamed the Super League row for the dissent, saying "it's clear that the position of Real Madrid and Barcelona is related to the Super League... This influx of money doesn't favour the idea of a Super League that Florentino [Perez] wants.

"It's a cultural problem, he thinks the big clubs are the ones who should control everything."

Madrid kick off their 2021-22 LaLiga campaign at Alaves on Saturday.