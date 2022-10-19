The start of the LaLiga game between Real Sociedad and Mallorca was delayed for about 15 minutes after a Sociedad fan in the stadium fell ill and later died.

Emergency personnel were called in to help the fan in the stands. They tried to revive him before taking him to a hospital.

The cause of death was not immediately disclosed.

⚫ Lamentamos el fallecimiento del socio txuri urdin que ha sido evacuado antes del inicio del encuentro de hoy. La victoria de hoy es para ti. Goian bego. pic.twitter.com/hC2dnXhS5j — Real Sociedad Fútbol (@RealSociedad) October 19, 2022

Spanish media said he was a 75-year-old Sociedad club member.

The club and players dedicated the victory to the fan and his family, with Sociedad tweeting after the match: "We are saddened by the death of the txuri urdin club member who was evacuated before the start of today's game. Today's victory is for you."

"In life there are many things more important than soccer," said Mikel Merino, who scored Sociedad's goal in a 1-0 victory. "This victory is for him and for his family."

Players were at the tunnel to enter the field when they were told to return while the fan was being attended to in the stands.