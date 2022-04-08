Inter Miami head coach Phil Neville discusses the attraction of the franchise to the top players in the world. (0:43)

Neville: The best players in the world want to play for Inter Miami (0:43)

Real Zaragoza is set to be purchased by a group of foreign investors led by two of the owners of Inter Miami, the second-division Spanish soccer club said Friday.

The club said in a statement that a "diverse group of investors" had agreed to purchase a 51% stake. It said that the group included brothers Jorge and Jose Mas Santos, who own Inter Miami along with former England great David Beckham.

- ESPN+ viewers' guide: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, FA Cup, more

- Soccer on ESPN+: FC Daily | Futbol Americas

- Don't have ESPN? Get instant access

Other future owners of the Spanish club include Gustavo Serpa, chairman of Colombian club Millonarios, Joseph Oughourlian, president of French club Racing Lens, and investors Jim Carpenter and Jim Miller.

Raul Sanllehí, who has worked for Barcelona and Arsenal, will be the club's sports director.

Inter Miami managing owner Jorge Mas and owner Jose Mas look on during a game against Orlando City SC at Inter Miami CF Stadium on August 22, 2020 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Getty Images

The takeover is pending on Zaragoza not being relegated to the third division this season and the approval of the purchase by Spanish authorities, the club said.

Zaragoza, once a regular in Spain's top division until it was relegated in 2013, is currently in 14th place in the 22-team second division.