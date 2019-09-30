Jefferson Savarino's goal was the match winner in Real Salt Lake's 2-1 victory over Houston Dynamo. To watch MLS, sign up for ESPN+. (1:36)

Jefferson Savarino scored in the 75th minute to send Real Salt Lake into the playoffs with a 2-1 victory over the visiting Houston Dynamo on Sunday evening in Sandy, Utah.

Savarino's eighth goal of the season allowed Real Salt Lake (15-13-5, 50 points) to clinch a Western Conference playoff spot. RSL is in fifth place, just three points behind Minnesota United and the Seattle Sounders, who hold the second and third spots.

Corey Baird also scored for Real Salt Lake.

Tomas Martinez scored for the Dynamo (11-18-4, 37 points), who fell to 2-5-1 under interim coach Davy Arnaud. Houston was eliminated from playoff contention last Wednesday.

The match was the final home game for Real Salt Lake goalkeeper Nick Rimando, who made three saves to increase his MLS-record total to 1,701 and boosted his league-record win total to 222. The 40-year-old Rimando previously announced that he will retire after the season.

"Truly special," Rimando said in a postgame television interview. "I spent most of my career here [13 of 20 seasons' ... we're not finished. We are going to make more memories and have more adventures."

Dynamo goalkeeper Tyler Deric had two saves.

Savarino's decisive tally was set up by Sebastian Saucedo's pass. Savarino received the ball and sent a hard right-footed shot toward the right corner of the net and Deric dove for the ball but had no chance to stop it.

Nick Rimando and Jefferson Savarino celebrate Real Salt Lake's 2-1 win over Houston. Jeff Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

Baird found the net just 34 seconds into the game. He took possession at midfield and hurried up the center of the pitch and delivered a right-footed shot that caromed off the hand of Deric and into the net.

Houston knotted the score in the 32nd minute. Rimando made the save on Alberth Elis' hard shot and the rebound was collected by Martinez, who beat Rimando to the short side.

The Dynamo had two goals waved off in the first half when Elis was ruled to be offside both times.

Tommy McNamara put a left-footer past Rimando in the 23rd minute and it was overturned by video review. Ten minutes later, Elis was offside when he received the ball prior to dribbling in and beating Rimando.