Bruce Arena's New England Revolution reached the playoffs for the first time since 2015 with a 2-0 win over NYCFC.

After a disaster of a start to the season, the New England Revolution are in the playoffs. Teal Bunbury's second-half tally provided the lead, and Gustavo Bou iced it on the verge of stoppage time to push the Revolution to a 2-0 home win over New York City FC on Sunday in Foxborough, Mass.

The win gave the Revolution (45 points) their first playoff berth since 2015, despite a 2-8-2 start to the season. The addition of head coach Bruce Arena, the most storied coach in MLS history and twice manager of the United States men's national team, aided the Revolution's rise up the standings.

With a result, NYCFC (61 points) would have clinched the top seed in the Eastern Conference for the first time in club history. They still could, depending on the Philadelphia Union's result later Sunday.

In the 66th minute, Bunbury got on the end of a nice feed from Cristian Penilla to break the deadlock. Controlling the ball down the right channel, Penilla drove into the penalty area and then fed Bunbury, who had split the centerbacks with his run. Bunbury one-touched Penilla's feed from eight-yards out, powering a shot past Sean Johnson in NYCFC's goal.

Just two minutes prior, Bunbury had gotten on the end of a cross, but his header went well wide.

There were a handful of good opportunities to get on the scoreboard for NYCFC, including a Gary Mackay-Steven left-footed shot from distance that forced Revolution goalkeeper Matt Turner to dive fully to his right and push the ball wide.

There was no opportunity better than in the 63rd minute for NYCFC. A free kick by Alexandru Mitrita from near the touchline was well saved by Turner, who pushed aside the acute shot to ensure that it didn't cross the goal line.

Turner would save his best for late in the match. In the 85th minute, he again denied Mitrita, this time denying the Romanian international from point-blank. Four minutes later, Bou scored his ninth of the season to seal the win for New England.