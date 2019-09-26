A pair of late goals saw the New England Revolution earn an unlikely draw on the road against the Portland Timbers. For more MLS, sign up for ESPN+. (2:02)

Carles Gil scored on a penalty kick in the 97th minute as the visiting New England Revolution rallied from a two-goal deficit to record a 2-2 draw against the Portland Timbers on Wednesday night.

The match ended in controversial fashion, as officials determined via video review that New England's Wilfried Zahibo was pulled down in the penalty box. Gil's ensuing shot beat a diving Steve Clark inside the left post to forge a tie and offset Jeremy Ebobisse's brace for Portland.

Gustavo Bou converted Teal Bunbury's cross in the 87th minute and Brad Knighton made four saves for the Revolution (10-10-12, 42 points), who own a 1-2-6 mark in their last nine matches. New England resides just above the playoff line in the Eastern Conference, four points behind sixth-place Toronto FC and four in front of eighth-place Chicago.

Clark finished with five saves for the Timbers (13-13-6, 45 points), who had been blanked in three straight matches before Ebobise scored in the 49th and 81st minutes.

Portland ended its pronounced goal drought in the 49th minute as Jorge Villafana raced up the left wing before his cross was headed home by a diving Ebobisse.

The Timbers' goal was their first since Brian Fernandez scored in second-half stoppage time of a 2-1 win against Sporting Kansas City on Sept. 7. Portland followed that up with a 1-0 setback to D.C. United on Sept. 15, a 2-0 loss to the New York Red Bulls three days later and a scoreless draw versus Minnesota United on Sunday.

Ebobisse initially was denied in his bid for a brace in the 53rd minute by an offside call, but he netted his team co-leading 11th goal in the 81st minute after Sebastian Blanco's cross caromed off his heel and past Knighton. Ebobisse's goal was the 11th of the season to match Fernandez for top honors on the team.

Clark preserved a scoreless draw in the 26th minute after extending his left arm to deny Bou's deflected free kick from just outside the box. Clark promptly jumped to his feet and triumphantly celebrated the stop.