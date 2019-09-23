Zdenek Ondrasek took advantage of poor back line play by NYCFC to find the net and force a 1-1 draw at Toyota Stadium. To watch MLS, subscribe to ESPN+. (1:02)

Zdenek Ondrasek equalized in the 66th minute, and FC Dallas earned a crucial point to keep pace in the Western Conference playoff race with a physical 1-1 tie Sunday against visiting New York City FC.

Ondrasek's fifth goal of the season was FC Dallas' first since he also scored on Aug. 31 against FC Cincinnati. The goal lifted FC Dallas (12-11-9, 45 points) into sixth in the West, one ahead of the Portland Timbers and San Jose Earthquakes, who each have one more win and one more game left than FC Dallas.

Ondrasek scored his clutch goal by capitalizing on a miscue by NYCFC. Goalkeeper Sean Johnson rolled the ball from the right side of the box to Alex Ring. Ring was pressured by a defender and coughed it up in the center of the box. A few seconds later Ondrasek gained possession and lifted a shot from close range over Johnson.

Valentin Castellanos scored in the opening minute for NYCFC (16-5-10, 58 points), who played without leading scorer Heber due to a quad injury.

NYCFC are 6-0-2 since losing Aug. 11 at Atlanta, who they will host Wednesday. NYCFC lead the Eastern Conference, four points ahead of Atlanta and six ahead of the Philadelphia Union, who lost Sunday to the New York Red Bulls.

FC Dallas nearly got a second goal on a free kick right before stoppage time, but Johnson dove to stop Santiago Mosquera's right-footed shot from outside the box. FC Dallas also missed a chance to get the second goal in the second minute of stoppage time when Ryan Hollingshead missed the net from close range.

Dallas goalkeeper Jesse Gonzalez made three saves, while Johnson stopped four shots.

Both teams generated plenty of chances, as FC Dallas finished with 19 shots and NYCFC had 12.

Castellanos struck quickly by getting his 11th goal when he took a pass from Anton Tinnerholm and lifted a shot from the box over Gonzalez's right hand.

NYCFC controlled play for the opening 10 to 15 minutes, but in the final minutes of the first half, FC Dallas had numerous opportunities.

Johnson made a save on Reto Ziegler's left-footed shot from outside the box in the 44th minute, and then in stoppage time, Hollingshead's right-footed shot sailed wide right and Ondrasek misfired on a header.