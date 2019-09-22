        <
        >
          2019 Major League Soccer, Regular Season
          LAFC LAFC LAFC
          1
          FT
          1
          Toronto FC Toronto FC TOR
          • Carlos Vela (90'+5' PEN)
          • Tsubasa Endoh (19')

          VAR hands LAFC last-gasp draw vs. Toronto

          play
          Vela converts penalty in final minutes to salvage draw (1:44)

          Carlos Vela delivered for LAFC when they needed him most, forcing a 1-1 draw at Banc of California Stadium. To watch MLS, sign up for ESPN+. (1:44)

          10:21 PM ET
          • ESPN

          VAR handed LAFC a last-gasp penalty that Carlos Vela converted in second-half stoppage time in a 1-1 draw with Toronto FC on Saturday night at Banc of California stadium.

          Toronto opened the scoring after an end-to-end opening 20 minutes when Jozy Altidore picked up a loose ball at the top of LAFC's penalty area and played a nice pass to Tsubasa Endoh whose low shot crept just inside Tyler Miller's far post.

          Diego Rossi had the ball in the back of the net just past the 30-minute mark with a nice piece of individual skill, but the linesman's flag was up for a clear offside and the goal was ruled out.

          Vela snuck in on goal right before half-time, but his toe poke from 10 yards rolled wide of the post and Toronto took a 1-0 lead into the locker room.

          LAFC spent the majority of the second half in Toronto's end and created numerous chances, but continued to struggle to find the end product against a staunch visiting defense that seemed content to sit back and hang on for three points.

          However, after video review in stoppage time, the referee awarded a a penalty for a foul by Chris Mavinga on Latif Blessing and MLS goals leader Vela dispatched it with no problem to earn the home team a draw with his 29th goal of the year.

          Toronto captain Michael Bradley, the son of LAFC coach Bob, was visibly upset with the penalty call after the match and argued his case with the referees but the damage was done.

          Even after salvaging a point, LAFC's winless streak still reached a season-high five games and the team will have to wait at least another week in its quest to clinch the Supporters' Shield, while 2017 MLS Cup champions Toronto clinched a playoff spot based on other results on the evening.

          Major League Soccer Standings

          POS Team GP GD PTS
          1 New York City FC 30 +19 57
          2 Atlanta United FC 31 +16 54
          3 Philadelphia Union 30 +12 52
          4 Toronto FC 32 +4 46
          5 DC United 31 +2 45
          6 New York Red Bulls 31 +3 44
          7 New England Revolution 31 -7 41
          8 Chicago Fire 32 +5 38
          9 Montreal Impact 32 -16 37
          10 Orlando City SC 32 -5 36
          11 Columbus Crew SC 32 -9 35
          12 FC Cincinnati 32 -44 22

          1 LAFC 31 +44 65
          2 Seattle Sounders FC 31 +3 50
          3 LA Galaxy 31 +1 48
          4 Minnesota United FC 30 +9 48
          5 Real Salt Lake 31 +4 47
          6 San Jose Earthquakes 31 +1 44
          7 FC Dallas 31 +5 44
          8 Portland Timbers 30 +1 43
          9 Colorado Rapids 32 -6 39
          10 Houston Dynamo 31 -9 37
          11 Sporting Kansas City 31 -11 37
          12 Vancouver Whitecaps 32 -22 31

