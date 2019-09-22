Carlos Vela delivered for LAFC when they needed him most, forcing a 1-1 draw at Banc of California Stadium. To watch MLS, sign up for ESPN+. (1:44)

VAR handed LAFC a last-gasp penalty that Carlos Vela converted in second-half stoppage time in a 1-1 draw with Toronto FC on Saturday night at Banc of California stadium.

Toronto opened the scoring after an end-to-end opening 20 minutes when Jozy Altidore picked up a loose ball at the top of LAFC's penalty area and played a nice pass to Tsubasa Endoh whose low shot crept just inside Tyler Miller's far post.

Diego Rossi had the ball in the back of the net just past the 30-minute mark with a nice piece of individual skill, but the linesman's flag was up for a clear offside and the goal was ruled out.

Vela snuck in on goal right before half-time, but his toe poke from 10 yards rolled wide of the post and Toronto took a 1-0 lead into the locker room.

LAFC spent the majority of the second half in Toronto's end and created numerous chances, but continued to struggle to find the end product against a staunch visiting defense that seemed content to sit back and hang on for three points.

However, after video review in stoppage time, the referee awarded a a penalty for a foul by Chris Mavinga on Latif Blessing and MLS goals leader Vela dispatched it with no problem to earn the home team a draw with his 29th goal of the year.

Toronto captain Michael Bradley, the son of LAFC coach Bob, was visibly upset with the penalty call after the match and argued his case with the referees but the damage was done.

Even after salvaging a point, LAFC's winless streak still reached a season-high five games and the team will have to wait at least another week in its quest to clinch the Supporters' Shield, while 2017 MLS Cup champions Toronto clinched a playoff spot based on other results on the evening.

