          2019 Major League Soccer, Regular Season
          New England Revolution New England Revolution NE
          0
          FT
          0
          Real Salt Lake Real Salt Lake RSL

          RSL, Revolution share points in crucial playoffs tie

          Revs' playoff spot still shaky after draw with RSL (0:58)

          New England couldn't get the valuable three points they needed against Real Salt Lake for the postseason. To watch MLS, sign up for ESPN+. (0:58)

          10:47 PM ET
          • Reuters

          In a key match with playoff implications, both the New England Revolution and visiting Real Salt Lake took a defensive posture early and played to a 0-0 tie on Saturday night.

          The result left each team with one point, with each side having three games remaining on the schedule.

          The Revolution (10-10-11, 41 points) will remain just above the playoff line and in seventh place in the Eastern Conference. RSL (14-12-5, 47 points) also was able to stay above the playoff line in the Western Conference with the result. RSL entered in fourth place in the tight conference standings.

          The Revolution midfielder Carles Gil had a solid scoring chance early in the match, but his left-footed shot hit the crossbar and skipped out of play. The Revolution had a 5-4 advantage on shots in the first half.

          A header by Revolution defender Brandon Bye off a Gil free kick in the 85th minute hit the crossbar, as well. New England pushed forward on offense late in the game and finished with a 23-9 advantage on shots.

          It was a much-needed road point for RSL, which entered off a 3-1 defeat last Sunday at Minnesota United FC. RSL has consecutive home games ahead against the Los Angeles Galaxy (which began the day one point behind RSL) and the Houston Dynamo (well out of the playoff race). RSL concludes the regular season Oct. 6 at conference doormat Vancouver.

          The Revolution are now winless over their last four games, but do have three ties in that stretch. New England plays two of its remaining three games on the road: Wednesday at Portland and Oct. 6 at Atlanta United FC to close out the regular season. Its last remaining home game is Sept. 29 against New York City FC.

          RSL goalkeeper Andrew Putna made three saves in his second shutout of the season. Revolution goalkeeper Matt Turner made three saves in his fourth shutout.

          The tie gives Revolution head coach Bruce Arena with 699 career points, one shy of becoming the second coach to reach the 700 plateau in MLS, after the late Sigi Schmid (843).

          Major League Soccer Standings

          POS Team GP GD PTS
          1 LAFC 31 +44 65
          2 Seattle Sounders FC 31 +3 50
          3 LA Galaxy 31 +1 48
          4 Minnesota United FC 30 +9 48
          5 Real Salt Lake 31 +4 47
          6 San Jose Earthquakes 31 +1 44
          7 FC Dallas 31 +5 44
          8 Portland Timbers 30 +1 43
          9 Colorado Rapids 32 -6 39
          10 Houston Dynamo 31 -9 37
          11 Sporting Kansas City 31 -11 37
          12 Vancouver Whitecaps 32 -22 31

