        <
        >
          2019-20 English Premier League
          Crystal Palace Crystal Palace CRY
          1
          FT
          1
          Tottenham Hotspur Tottenham Hotspur TOT
          • Jeff Schlupp (53')
          • Harry Kane (13')

          Spurs reach Europa League despite being held by Palace

          12:51 PM ET
          • ESPN

          Tottenham secured a sixth-place finish in the Premier League and a place in the Europa League next season despite being held to a 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

          Spurs won five of their last nine Premier League games and prematch coach Jose Mourinho bemoaned the end of the season as it comes when his side have found form.

          "My feeling is, in normal conditions, we would fill the top four without problems and we probably wouldn't need more than a couple more matches to do that," he said.

          Harry Kane gave Spurs a deserved lead after 13 minutes with a tidy finish after a through-ball from Giovani Lo Celso.

          Jeffrey Schlupp had Palace back on level terms eight minutes after half-time following poor defending from Tottenham at a corner.

          Spurs were 14th when Mourinho took over from Mauricio Pochettino in November and he has overseen a marked improvement in form despite injuries to key players, including Kane and Dele Alli.

          "When we are all ready, we can be a very strong team," Mourinho added. "When we have certain principles of play very automatic, we can have a very, very strong competitive base and we look forward to next season."

          English Premier League Standings

          POS Team GP GD PTS
          1 Liverpool 38 +52 99
          2 Manchester City 38 +67 81
          3 Manchester United 38 +30 66
          4 Chelsea 38 +15 66
          5 Leicester City 38 +26 62
          6 Tottenham Hotspur 38 +14 59
          7 Wolverhampton Wanderers 38 +11 59
          8 Arsenal 38 +8 56
          9 Sheffield United 38 0 54
          10 Burnley 38 -7 54
          11 Southampton 38 -9 52
          12 Everton 38 -12 49
          13 Newcastle United 38 -20 44
          14 Crystal Palace 38 -19 43
          15 Brighton & Hove Albion 38 -15 41
          16 West Ham United 38 -13 39
          17 Aston Villa 38 -26 35
          18 AFC Bournemouth 38 -25 34
          19 Watford 38 -28 34
          20 Norwich City 38 -49 21