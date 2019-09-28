Chelsea recorded their first Premier League home victory of the season after beating Brighton 2-0 at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Jorginho and Willian scored in the second half as Chelsea secured back-to-back wins for the first time under manager Frank Lampard.

Chelsea also claimed their first clean sheet in the league this season.

Chelsea had the first opportunity of the game when Tammy Abraham headed Mason Mount's free kick onto the post after 15 minutes.

Jorginho and Willian secured the points for Chelsea against Brighton. GLYN KIRK/AFP/Getty Images

The hosts continued to dominate but Brighton goalkeeper Mathew Ryan produced saves from Ross Barkley and Pedro to keep it goalless at half time.

Chelsea were awarded a penalty four minutes into the second half when defender Adam Webster fouled Mount inside the penalty area.

Jorginho converted the penalty to score his second goal of the season.

The visitors went close to scoring an equaliser with 20 minutes remaining but Dan Burn hit the bar with a header from a corner.

Chelsea doubled their lead moments later when Willian's effort deflected off Burn and wrongfooted Ryan.