Liverpool extended their record of consecutive Premier League wins to 16 after beating Sheffield United 1-0 at Bramall Lane on Saturday.

Georginio Wijnaldum scored the only goal of the game but it came from a terrible mistake by goalkeeper Dean Henderson, who is on loan from Manchester United.

Liverpool recorded their first ever Premier League victory at Bramall Lane in four attempts and extended their perfect start to the new campaign.

Wijnaldum admitted afterwards that Jurgen Klopp's side did not play well during the game.

"We didn't start the game well," said Wijnaldum. "In the first half we slowed the game down too much and that's why they could stop us.

"It was not the best game we had but we won. A few years ago we would not have been able to win these games."

Georginio Wijnaldum grabbed the decisive goal for Liverpool. Getty

The hosts started the game very brightly with Oliver McBurnie forcing Adrian into a save inside the opening five minutes.

Liverpool started to find their way back into the game and after 34 minutes, Virgil van Dijk produced a long ball which Sadio Mane controlled but sliced his shot high and wide.

The Senegal international missed another golden chance just before the break after he hit the post from close range after being put through by Roberto Firmino.

Liverpool dominated posession in the second half but failed to create any clear cut chances.

John Fleck had a glorious chance for the hosts to score but Andrew Robertson produced a great block to keep the scores level.

Liverpool took the lead three minutes later in fortutious fashion when Wijnaldum struck a volley on the edge of the box that went straight through Henderson's legs.

Salah had a fantastic chance to score a second but Henderson made a save with his foot.

Substitute Leon Clarke had a wonderful opportunity to score an equaliser late on but blazed his shot wide from a cross.

Despite the victory, Jurgen Klopp said that he was "frustrated" by his side's performance.

"These games, they are not all beauties and you have to work hard for the results," he said. "I was frustrated, and at half time we spoke about it.

"We started well, but you have to do the same things again and again. It's about body language, it starts with the centre halves, it's the little things."