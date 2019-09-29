        <
          English Premier League
          Leicester City Leicester City LEI
          5
          FT
          0
          Newcastle United Newcastle United NEW
          • Ricardo Pereira (16')
          • Jamie Vardy (54', 64')
          • Paul Dummett (57' OG)
          • Wilfred Ndidi (90')
          • Isaac Hayden (43')

          Vardy double sees Leicester thrash Newcastle 5-0

          1:33 PM ET
          • Reuters

          A superb solo goal by Ricardo Pereira and a Jamie Vardy brace helped lift Leicester City to third place in the Premier League as they thrashed 10 man Newcastle United 5-0 on Sunday.

          Despite playmaker James Maddison missing out due to an ankle injury, Leicester still got off to a great start when defender Pereira finished a surging run at the flat-footed Newcastle defence by slotting the ball home in the 16th minute.

          Whatever slim chance Newcastle had of getting something out of the game quickly evaporated when midfielder Isaac Hayden was shown a straight red card just before halftime for a dangerous challenge on Dennis Praet.

          Vardy added the second in the 54th minute, latching on to a pass from Harvey Barnes to finish first-time with his left foot from a very tight angle. There was more shambolic defending from Newcastle as Paul Dummett deflected Praet's shot into his own goal shortly afterwards.

          Vardy stole in at the far post to head the fourth from Marc Albrighton's cross in the 64th minute and Wilfred Ndidi scored the fifth in the final minute of normal time.

          The win lifts Leicester to third place on 14 points ahead of their visit to Liverpool, while Steve Bruce's side are second from bottom and will host Manchester United next.

          English Premier League Standings

          POS Team GP GD PTS
          1 Liverpool 7 +13 21
          2 Manchester City 7 +20 16
          3 Leicester City 7 +8 14
          4 West Ham United 7 +1 12
          5 Tottenham Hotspur 7 +5 11
          6 Chelsea 7 +1 11
          7 AFC Bournemouth 7 +1 11
          8 Arsenal 6 +1 11
          9 Crystal Palace 7 -1 11
          10 Burnley 7 +1 9
          11 Manchester United 6 +2 8
          12 Sheffield United 7 0 8
          13 Wolverhampton Wanderers 7 -2 7
          14 Southampton 7 -4 7
          15 Everton 7 -6 7
          16 Brighton & Hove Albion 7 -5 6
          17 Norwich City 7 -7 6
          18 Aston Villa 7 -3 5
          19 Newcastle United 7 -9 5
          20 Watford 7 -16 2

