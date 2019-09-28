Harry Kane's eighth goal in six Premier League games against Southampton steered 10-man Tottenham Hotspur to an unlikely 2-1 victory after errors from his teammates on Saturday.

Kane scored with a low shot from inside the area in the 43rd minute to restore Spurs' lead at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium after keeper Hugo Lloris had gifted Southampton an equaliser.

The Frenchman took far too long to clear a backpass and then wildly miskicked to allow the onrushing Danny Ings to bundle the ball over the line and cancel out Tanguy Ndombele's 24th-minute Spurs opener.

Lloris's howler came soon after Serge Aurier's 31st-minute dismissal for collecting two quick yellow cards, the second a soft pull-back on Ryan Bertrand when in no obvious danger.

After the break, Southampton pushed hard to make the most of their numerical advantage but Lloris atoned for his earlier error with two superb saves from James Ward-Prowse and Maya Yoshida.

With Nathan Redmond also shooting over the bar and Ings failing to get on the end of a close-range chance, Southampton continued to put pressure on Spurs but the London side, who moved into fourth, remained dangerous on the break and Kane almost grabbed his second goal late on.

Spurs are next in action on Tuesday, when they host Bayern Munich in the Champions League.