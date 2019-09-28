        <
        >
          English Premier League
          AFC Bournemouth AFC Bournemouth BOU
          2
          FT
          2
          West Ham United West Ham United WHU
          • Joshua King (17')
          • Callum Wilson (46')
          • Andriy Yarmolenko (10')
          • Aaron Cresswell (74')

          Late Cresswell strike extends West Ham's unbeaten run

          12:09 PM ET
          • Reuters

          West Ham United's Aaron Creswell scored a late goal to extend their unbeaten Premier League run to six games with a 2-2 draw against Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday.

          West Ham broke the deadlock in the 10th minute after stunning centre-forward play from Sebastian Haller, who controlled a diagonal pass in the box before teeing up Andriy Yarmolenko to curl a left-foot shot into the far corner.

          Despite the early setback, Bournemouth continued to dominate possession and equalised through Josh King seven minutes later after a lengthy VAR review.

          Nathan Ake was ruled offside in the build-up by the linesman but VAR overturned the decision, much to the home fans' delight.

          Bournemouth moved 2-1 up seconds after the interval, with striker Callum Wilson driving a low shot past substitute goalkeeper Roberto Jimenez for his fifth league goal of the season.

          Ake's effort was ruled out by another VAR review before West Ham roared back with Creswell's second goal in as many league matches as the Londoners stretched their unbeaten run.

          English Premier League Standings

          POS Team GP GD PTS
          1 Liverpool 7 +13 21
          2 Manchester City 6 +18 13
          3 West Ham United 7 +1 12
          4 Tottenham Hotspur 7 +5 11
          5 Leicester City 6 +3 11
          6 Chelsea 7 +1 11
          7 AFC Bournemouth 7 +1 11
          8 Arsenal 6 +1 11
          9 Crystal Palace 7 -1 11
          10 Burnley 7 +1 9
          11 Manchester United 6 +2 8
          12 Sheffield United 7 0 8
          13 Wolverhampton Wanderers 7 -2 7
          14 Southampton 7 -4 7
          15 Everton 6 -4 7
          16 Brighton & Hove Albion 7 -5 6
          17 Norwich City 7 -7 6
          18 Aston Villa 7 -3 5
          19 Newcastle United 6 -4 5
          20 Watford 7 -16 2

