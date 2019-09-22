Diogo Jota's last-gasp equaliser earned Wolverhampton Wanderers a 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace on Sunday as their wait for a first Premier League win of the season continued.

A mistake by Joel Ward five minutes into stoppage time allowed Jota to score from close range, earning Wolves a fourth draw from their six games.

They had to do it the hard way though as they played the final stages with 10 men after Romain Saiss was shown a second yellow card for a foul on Wilfried Zaha.

Palace, who could have gone sixth with a win, took the lead a minute after half time when Ward's powerful shot was headed into his own net by Leander Dendoncker.

Wolves remain second from bottom with four points but manager Nuno Espirito Santo praised the spirit in his side.

"We showed the heart and the character to believe until the end. The boys were running up and down and tired," Espirito Santo, whose side lost to Braga in the Europa League on Thursday, said. "We have done it before.

"In the Championship we managed to win games in the last second. I think we can do better in the first half."

Palace manager Hodgson was left frustrated as his side stayed in 12th spot.

"It is very hard to take. I am bitterly disappointed," he said. "You could argue we should have been further ahead.

"It gave [Wolves] a point which after the first half they deserved but after the second we deserved the three.

"Every time you get three points it is a great and every time you don't, especially when you concede late, it becomes a defeat and it feels like a defeat here."