        <
        >
          2019-20 French Ligue 1, Regular Season
          Dijon FCO Dijon FCO DIJO
          0
          FT
          0
          Marseille Marseille MAR

          Marseille held again in Dijon stalemate

          3:06 PM ET
          • Reuters

          Marseille dropped points for the second game in a row when they were held to a goalless stalemate at bottom side Dijon in Ligue 1 on Tuesday.

          The Provence side, who also shared the spoils against Montpellier last weekend, are fourth in the standings with 12 points from seven games, three behind leaders Paris Saint-Germain ahead of the French champions' home game against Reims on Wednesday.

          Dijon, who had the best chance seven minutes into the second half when Bruno Ecuele-Manga's header hit the post, have two points.

