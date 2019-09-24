Marseille dropped points for the second game in a row when they were held to a goalless stalemate at bottom side Dijon in Ligue 1 on Tuesday.

The Provence side, who also shared the spoils against Montpellier last weekend, are fourth in the standings with 12 points from seven games, three behind leaders Paris Saint-Germain ahead of the French champions' home game against Reims on Wednesday.

Dijon, who had the best chance seven minutes into the second half when Bruno Ecuele-Manga's header hit the post, have two points.