        <
        >
          2019-20 French Ligue 1, Regular Season
          Stade Rennes Stade Rennes RENN
          1
          FT
          1
          Lille Lille LILL
          • Adrien Hunou (68')
          • Jonathan Ikoné (46')

          Rennes denied Ligue 1 top spot by Lille

          11:25 AM ET
          • Reuters

          Stade Rennais missed out on the opportunity to go top of the Ligue 1 table when they were held 1-1 at home by Lille on Sunday.

          Adrien Hunou cancelled out Jonathan Ikone's second-half strike as Rennes moved up to third on 11 points from six matches, leaving Lille in fifth, one point adrift.

          French international Ikone opened the scoring one minute into the second half by latching onto Victor Osimhen's cross, only for Hunou to head home for the hosts in the 68th minute.

          Leaders Paris St Germain, with 12 points from five games, travel to Olympique Lyonnais later on Sunday.

