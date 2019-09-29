Giovani dos Santos was rushed to hospital after suffering a deep gash in his right thigh. Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images

MEXICO CITY - A horrific-looking injury to Giovani dos Santos overshadowed Club America's 4-1 victory over bitter rivals Chivas in Saturday's Liga MX Clasico Nacional.

America's Dos Santos was caught with a late and high challenge by Chivas defender Antonio Briseno in the 37th minute, with TV replays showing a deep gash in his right thigh. Briseno was confronted by America goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa and was shown a red card, while for LA Galaxy forward Dos Santos was taken immediately to hospital for evaluation.

America went into the game off the back of six games without a victory, while Chivas were down in 15th in the Liga MX, but it was home side Las Aguilas that took the initiative and the lead in Estadio Azteca.

A swift counter-attack started by Dos Santos eventually led to Francisco Sebastian Cordova handing America a deserved lead in the 18th minute.

Chivas fielded a back five and were comfortable sitting back, with the team's first meaningful attempt coming from Alan Pulido in the 32nd minute.

The injury to Dos Santos saw America's players urging the medical staff onto the field and some looked shaken, but the 2018 Apertura champion doubled its lead in first half injury time, with midfielder Cordova again finding the finish from inside the penalty area.

Chivas, even with 10 players, came into the game early in the second half and pulled a goal back through Pulido in the five minutes after the break.

But a comeback was beyond Chivas. Emanuel Aguilera netted from the penalty spot in the 74th, after Alan Cervantes was sent off one minute earlier to see Chivas end the game with nine players.

Henry Martin wrapped up the scoring in the 89th minute from a corner.

The win moved America up into third in the league table, with Chivas now in 16th.