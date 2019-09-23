        <
        >
          2019-20 German Bundesliga
          VfL Wolfsburg VfL Wolfsburg WOLF
          1
          FT
          1
          TSG Hoffenheim TSG Hoffenheim HOF
          • Admir Mehmedi (36')
          • Sebastian Rudy (6')

          Wolfsburg falter in 1-1 draw with Hoffenheim

          4:33 PM ET
          • Reuters

          VfL Wolfsburg missed their chance to stay in the top spots, drawing 1-1 with visitors Hoffenheim on Monday to drop to eighth place in the Bundesliga.

          Admir Mehmedi's powerful shot from a tight angle beat keeper Oliver Baumann in the 36th minute, cancelling out Sebastian Rudy's sixth minute lead for Hoffenheim.

          But after the break there was little punching power from the Wolves, who have now drawn their last three league games, and Hoffenheim almost snatched with a quick break in stoppage time.

          Unbeaten Wolfsburg are now on nine points in eighth. RB Leipzig are top on 13. Champions Bayern Munich are in second place on 11 and Borussia Dortmund are a point behind in third.

          German Bundesliga Standings

          POS Team GP GD PTS
          1 RB Leipzig 5 +10 13
          2 Bayern Munich 5 +12 11
          3 Borussia Dortmund 5 +8 10
          4 SC Freiburg 5 +7 10
          5 Schalke 04 5 +5 10
          6 Borussia Monchengladbach 5 +2 10
          7 Bayer Leverkusen 5 +1 10
          8 VfL Wolfsburg 5 +4 9
          9 Eintracht Frankfurt 5 0 7
          10 Werder Bremen 5 -4 6
          11 TSG Hoffenheim 5 -3 5
          12 FC Augsburg 5 -4 5
          13 Fortuna Düsseldorf 5 -2 4
          14 FC Union Berlin 5 -5 4
          15 Hertha Berlin 5 -6 4
          16 FC Cologne 5 -7 3
          17 Mainz 5 -10 3
          18 SC Paderborn 07 5 -8 1

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices