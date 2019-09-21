Atletico Madrid were held to a frustrating draw by Celta. Photo by PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU / AFP)PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/AFP/Getty Images

Atletico Madrid missed the chance to go clear at the top of La Liga on Saturday when they were held to a frustrating goalless draw at home to Celta Vigo, dropping points for the second week in a row.

Atletico had earned a spirited 2-2 draw against Juventus in the Champions League three days earlier and they created far more chances than Celta but some impressive saves from visiting goalkeeper Ruben Blanco denied them the goal they craved.

Blanco tipped a powerful header from defender Felipe over the bar when the game was a few minutes old and he produced an even better save in the second half, leaping to palm away a shot from Koke that was destined for the top corner.

Atletico, who saw their 100 percent start to the season ended by last week's 2-0 defeat at Real Sociedad, are second in the standings on 10 points after five games.

Sevilla lead the standings, also on 10 points, and can extend their advantage when they host Real Madrid on Sunday.