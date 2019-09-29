        <
          2019-20 Italian Serie A
          AC Milan AC Milan MIL
          1
          FT
          3
          Fiorentina Fiorentina FIO
          • Rafael Leão (80')
          • Mateo Musacchio (55')
          • Erick Pulgar (14' PEN)
          • Gaetano Castrovilli (66')
          • Franck Ribéry (78')

          AC Milan beaten yet again as Fiorentina stroll to victory at San Siro

          4:45 PM ET
          • Reuters

          AC Milan's nightmare start to the Serie A season continued on Sunday when they fell to a 3-1 defeat at home to Fiorentina and had a man sent off.

          Erick Pulgar put the visitors ahead from the penalty spot and Gaetano Castrovilli doubled their lead after Mateo Musacchio had been shown a straight red card for a rash challenge early in the second half.

          Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma saved a Federico Chiesa penalty but Fiorentina got their third goal through Franck Ribery before Rafael Leao pulled back a consolation for the hosts with 10 minutes remaining.

          Milan's third consecutive defeat in just over a week heaps more pressure on embattled coach Marco Giampaolo and leaves them in 16th place on six points, one point above the relegation zone.

          Fiorentina earned their second win in a row to lift them up to ninth place on eight points.

