Manchester City thumped Preston North End 3-0 to advance into the fourth round. To watch the Carabao Cup, subscribe to ESPN+. (1:12)

Manchester City powered past second-tier Preston North End 3-0 in the Carabao Cup third round with England striker Raheem Sterling scoring the opener and setting up another at the Deepdale ground.

City manager Pep Guardiola rotated heavily but still included some of his big names, with two of them -- Sterling and Gabriel Jesus -- scoring.

Sterling sent City on their way with a right-footed shot in the 19th minute and then provided the pass for Jesus to make it 2-0 in the 35th.

A Ryan Ledson own-goal completed the scoring in the 42nd minute at Deepdale.

The result puts City into the fourth round of the annual league cup competition in England.