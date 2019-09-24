        <
        >
          2019-20 English Carabao Cup, Third Round
          Preston North End Preston North End PNE
          0
          FT
          3
          Manchester City Manchester City MNC
          • Raheem Sterling (19')
          • Gabriel Jesus (35')
          • Ryan Ledson (42' OG)

          Man City ease past Preston North End 3-0

          play
          Holders Man City ease past Preston (1:12)

          Manchester City thumped Preston North End 3-0 to advance into the fourth round. To watch the Carabao Cup, subscribe to ESPN+. (1:12)

          5:03 PM ET
          • Reuters

          Manchester City powered past second-tier Preston North End 3-0 in the Carabao Cup third round with England striker Raheem Sterling scoring the opener and setting up another at the Deepdale ground.

          City manager Pep Guardiola rotated heavily but still included some of his big names, with two of them -- Sterling and Gabriel Jesus -- scoring.

          Sterling sent City on their way with a right-footed shot in the 19th minute and then provided the pass for Jesus to make it 2-0 in the 35th.

          A Ryan Ledson own-goal completed the scoring in the 42nd minute at Deepdale.

          The result puts City into the fourth round of the annual league cup competition in England.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices