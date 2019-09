Arsenal's youngsters pummel Nottingham Forest at the Emirates to advance to the fourth round. For more Carabao Cup, subscribe to ESPN+. (1:26)

Arsenal racked up a big win in the Carabao Cup third round, winning 5-0 at home to second-tier Nottingham Forest on Tuesday.

Eighteen-year-old Brazilian Gabriel Martinelli scored twice in the lopsided win.

Rob Holding, Joseph Willock and Reiss Nelson rounded out the scoring on the night.