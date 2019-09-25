Chelsea beat Grimsby Town 7-1 to progress into the fourth round. To watch Carabao Cup, subscribe to ESPN+. (2:22)

Michy Batshuayi scored twice as Chelsea made short work of Grimsby Town in a 7-1 demolition of their League Two opponents in the Carabao Cup third round at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night.

Ross Barkley scored in the fourth minute, Batshuayi struck his first in the seventh and Pedro added a penalty kick to give Chelsea a 3-1 lead at the break.

Goals from Reece James, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Kurt Zouma and Batshuayi's second took the hosts to the final 7-1 scoreline on an easy night for Frank Lampard's side.

The result sets up a juicy fourth-round match for Chelsea against Manchester United, the first such meeting between the two clubs since they met in the fourth round in 2012-13.