        <
        >
          2019-20 English Carabao Cup, Third Round
          Chelsea Chelsea CHE
          7
          FT
          1
          Grimsby Town Grimsby Town GRI
          • Ross Barkley (4')
          • Michy Batshuayi (7', 86')
          • Pedro (43' PEN)
          • Kurt Zouma (56')
          • Reece James (82')
          • Callum Hudson-Odoi (89')
          • Matthew Green (19')

          Chelsea hit seven to set up United Cup clash

          play
          Chelsea hit 7 past Grimsby to advance in Carabao (2:22)

          Chelsea beat Grimsby Town 7-1 to progress into the fourth round. To watch Carabao Cup, subscribe to ESPN+. (2:22)

          4:52 PM ET
          • ESPN

          Michy Batshuayi scored twice as Chelsea made short work of Grimsby Town in a 7-1 demolition of their League Two opponents in the Carabao Cup third round at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night.

          Ross Barkley scored in the fourth minute, Batshuayi struck his first in the seventh and Pedro added a penalty kick to give Chelsea a 3-1 lead at the break.

          - Carabao Cup: Chelsea get Man United, Liverpool face Arsenal

          Goals from Reece James, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Kurt Zouma and Batshuayi's second took the hosts to the final 7-1 scoreline on an easy night for Frank Lampard's side.

          The result sets up a juicy fourth-round match for Chelsea against Manchester United, the first such meeting between the two clubs since they met in the fourth round in 2012-13.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices