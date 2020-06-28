Ross Barkley's second half strike sent Chelsea through to the FA Cup semifinals with a 1-0 win at Leicester City on Sunday.

Barkley scored his fourth goal in the competition this season to send Frank Lampard's side to Wembley.

Chelsea join Arsenal and Manchester United in the FA Cup final four.

Leicester had a chance to take the lead inside the first three minutes but Willy Caballero denied Jamie Vardy from converting Harvey Barnes' cross.

Caballero also saved from Youri Tielemans with a low save while Jonny Evans missed with a close range header.

Ross Barkley continued his fine goalscoring form in the FA Cup this season. Tim Keeton/Getty Images

Christian Pulisic had Chelsea's best chance in the first half but his strike was brilliantly saved by Kasper Schmeichel.

Tammy Abraham thought he had put the visitors ahead 10 minutes after the break but it was ruled out for offside.

Chelsea made the breakthrough just after the hour mark when Barkley produced a fine finish from Willian's cross.

Caglar Soyuncu came close to equalising late on but his header was deflected off Cesar Azpilicueta while Schmeichel denied Barkley from scoring a second late on.