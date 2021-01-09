Mauricio Pochettino claimed his first win with Paris Saint-Germain as the French champions edged closer to the top of the Ligue 1 table by beating Brest 3-0 at home on Saturday.

PSG prevailed through goals by Moise Kean, Mauro Icardi and Pablo Sarabia to be on 39 points from 19 games, one point behind Lyon who salvaged a 2-2 draw at Rennes.

Three days after a lacklustre performance during a 1-1 draw at Saint-Etienne in Pochettino's debut, PSG failed to impress again but at least bagged three points at the Parc des Princes.

Marquinhos' header bounced off the post and into the path of Italy forward Kean, who tapped in for his ninth goal in 13 league games.

It took a quick save from Gautier Larsonneur to deny Marquinhos shortly afterwards as PSG kept the pressure on, although the home side were far from convincing and left it late to wrap it up.

Icardi doubled the tally nine minutes from time with a cool finish from Kylian Mbappe's pass, before Sarabia added the third two minutes later with a crossed shot.