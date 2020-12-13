        <
        >
          2020-21 French Ligue 1
          Paris Saint-Germain Paris Saint-Germain PSG
          0
          FT
          1
          Lyon Lyon LYON
          • Tino Kadewere (35')
          • Thiago Mendes (90'+9')

          Neymar stretchered off as PSG lose to Lyon, surrender top spot to Lille

          5:09 PM ET
          • Reuters

          Neymar was stretchered off the field as a lacklustre Paris Saint-Germain dropped down to third in Ligue 1 after Tino Kadewere earned visitors Lyon a 1-0 victory at the Parc des Princes on Sunday.

          The French champions, whose saw Neymar sustain a possible ankle injury in stoppage time, were never in the mix as they surrendered top spot to Lille, who claimed a no-nonsense 2-1 win at home against Bordeaux earlier.

          Lille have 29 points from 14 games, leading second-placed Lyon on goal difference with PSG on 28 points after their fourth defeat of the season.

          Marseille are fourth on 27 points with two games in hand, in a tight top five separated by three points.