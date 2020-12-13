Neymar was taken of the field via a stretcher as PSG lost to Lyon. FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images

Neymar was stretchered off the field as a lacklustre Paris Saint-Germain dropped down to third in Ligue 1 after Tino Kadewere earned visitors Lyon a 1-0 victory at the Parc des Princes on Sunday.

The French champions, whose saw Neymar sustain a possible ankle injury in stoppage time, were never in the mix as they surrendered top spot to Lille, who claimed a no-nonsense 2-1 win at home against Bordeaux earlier.

Lille have 29 points from 14 games, leading second-placed Lyon on goal difference with PSG on 28 points after their fourth defeat of the season.

Marseille are fourth on 27 points with two games in hand, in a tight top five separated by three points.