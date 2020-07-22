Johnny Russell's goal 51 seconds into the match and Gerso's strike in the second half pushed Sporting Kansas City into the knockout round of the MLS is Back Tournament with a 2-0 victory over Real Salt Lake on Wednesday morning near Orlando.

It did not take long for Sporting K.C. (4-1-0, 12 points) to get on the scoresheet. Russell made good on SKC's third attempt off the same corner ball, taking advantage of RSL's slow and lackadaisical defense within the crowded box.

It was the first goal of the season for Russell and continued a strong start to this unprecedented MLS season for Kansas City, which missed the playoffs for the first time in nine years in 2019. Gerso also netted his first goal of 2020, coming in the 86th minute off a nifty curling shot from the top-right corner of the box into the upper left of the goal.