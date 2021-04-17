        <
        >
          2020-21 German Bundesliga
          Bayer Leverkusen Bayer Leverkusen LEV
          3
          FT
          0
          FC Cologne FC Cologne COL
          • Leon Bailey (5', 76')
          • Moussa Diaby (51')

          Bailey double keeps alive slim Leverkusen hopes of top four finish

          play
          Leon Bailey's brace keeps European hopes alive for Leverkusen (1:58)

          Leon Bailey scores his seventh and eighth goals of the season in Bayer Leverkusen's 3-0 win vs. FC Cologne. (1:58)

          2:37 PM ET
          • Reuters

          Bayer Leverkusen's Leon Bailey scored twice and set up another goal as his team eased past Cologne 3-0 on Saturday to keep alive their slim hopes of a top-four finish with five matches remaining in the Bundesliga.

          Jamaica international Bailey put the hosts in front with a fifth-minute header and then set up Moussa Diaby to fire into an empty goal and make it 2-0 six minutes after the restart.

          He earned his man-of-the-match award when he charged into the box, shook off two markers and coolly slotted in for their third goal in the 76th.

          Leverkusen move up to fifth place on 47 points, six behind fourth-placed Eintracht Frankfurt. Borussia Dortmund, on 46, take on Werder Bremen on Sunday.

          The top four finishers automatically qualify for the Champions League group stage.

          Cologne failed to get any points on new coach Friedhelm Funkel's debut and are in 17th place on 23 points, three behind Hertha Berlin, who are in the relegation playoff spot in 16th.

          German Bundesliga Standings

          POS Team GP GD PTS
          1 Bayern Munich 29 +45 68
          2 RB Leipzig 29 +29 61
          3 VfL Wolfsburg 29 +22 54
          4 Eintracht Frankfurt 29 +15 53
          5 Bayer Leverkusen 29 +16 47
          6 Borussia Dortmund 28 +17 46
          7 Borussia Monchengladbach 29 +9 43
          8 FC Union Berlin 29 +9 43
          9 SC Freiburg 29 +2 40
          10 VfB Stuttgart 29 +5 39
          11 FC Augsburg 29 -13 33
          12 TSG Hoffenheim 29 -6 32
          13 Werder Bremen 28 -11 30
          14 Mainz 28 -18 28
          15 Arminia Bielefeld 29 -24 27
          16 Hertha Berlin 28 -14 26
          17 FC Cologne 29 -26 23
          18 Schalke 04 29 -57 13