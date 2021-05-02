        <
        >
          2020-21 English Premier League
          Newcastle United Newcastle United NEW
          0
          FT
          2
          Arsenal Arsenal ARS
          • Fabian Schär (90')
          • Mohamed Elneny (5')
          • Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (66')

          Arsenal cruise to 2-0 win over Newcastle

          11:12 AM ET
          • Reuters

          Mohamed Elneny and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored either side of half-time as Arsenal cruised to a 2-0 away victory over Newcastle United in the Premier League on Sunday.

          The visitors made a fast start and opened the scoring inside five minutes when Elneny scored his first Premier League goal of the season from the edge of the box after Aubameyang failed to convert Hector Bellerin's cut back.

          - Stream LIVE games and replays on ESPN+ (U.S. only)
          - Player ratings: Aubameyang stars on return to team

          Arsenal extended their lead through an acrobatic Aubameyang finish in the 66th minute as Mikel Arteta's side secured all three points to move to ninth in the league table.

          Newcastle's day worsened when defender Fabian Schar was dismissed just before fulltime for a heavy tackle on Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli.

          English Premier League Standings

          POS Team GP GD PTS
          1 Manchester City 34 +47 80
          2 Manchester United 33 +29 67
          3 Leicester City 34 +22 63
          4 Chelsea 34 +22 61
          5 West Ham United 33 +10 55
          6 Liverpool 33 +16 54
          7 Tottenham Hotspur 33 +18 53
          8 Everton 33 +3 52
          9 Arsenal 34 +9 49
          10 Aston Villa 33 +10 48
          11 Leeds United 34 -2 47
          12 Wolverhampton Wanderers 33 -13 41
          13 Crystal Palace 33 -22 38
          14 Brighton & Hove Albion 34 -4 37
          15 Southampton 33 -18 37
          16 Burnley 33 -15 36
          17 Newcastle United 34 -20 36
          18 Fulham 34 -20 27
          19 West Bromwich Albion 33 -34 25
          20 Sheffield United 33 -38 17