Real Madrid were pegged back in the second half to draw 1-1 against Villarreal, having taken the lead through Mariano after two minutes on Saturday.

Victory for Unai Emery's Villarreal would have seen them overtake Real Sociedad at the top of the table, while Madrid had the chance to move up two places to second.

- ESPN Insider Notebook: Liverpool demand VAR answers

The visitors took the lead early on as Mariano headed in from Dani Carvajal's cross. Villarreal played appealed for offside, but the decision stood and Madrid were 1-0 ahead.

Real Madrid players celebrate after Mariano's opener. Alex Caparros/Getty Images

Madrid appeared in control for much of the match, but the momentum swung after 61 minutes when Emery made a triple substitution by bringing on Samuel Chukwueze, Pervis Estupinan and Yeremi Pino and Villarreal appeared to look more likely to score.

The equaliser eventually came on 76 minutes as Gerard Moreno scored from the penalty spot after Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois had brought down Chukwueze.

Despite failing to hold onto their lead, Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane will have been happy with how his team controlled the first half and will go into Wednesday's crunch Champions League Group B clash against Internazionale with confidence.